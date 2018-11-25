Fidelity Southern (LION) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity Southern Corporation, through its operating subsidiary Fidelity Bank, provides a wide range of banking, mortgage and investment services through branches in Atlanta, Georgia. Mortgage, construction, and automobile loans are also provided through offices in Jacksonville, Florida. “

LION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded Fidelity Southern from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fidelity Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of LION stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $622.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fidelity Southern has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity Southern will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fidelity Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 53.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 98,390 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 21.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 97,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

