FIL Ltd Buys Shares of 1,078,938 Okta Inc (OKTA)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,078,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 129.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $1,030,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,642 shares of company stock valued at $26,683,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. Okta had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Okta from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

