FIL Ltd Has $60.20 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 58.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005,031 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $60,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4,445.2% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 321,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 96.9% during the third quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 276,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 135,905 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 40.4% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,792,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,298,000 after acquiring an additional 803,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $50.05 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.99.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

