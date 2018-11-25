Financial Analysis: First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) versus First Western Financial (MYFW)

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and First Western Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid-Illinois Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Western Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.35%. First Western Financial has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.48%. Given First Western Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and First Western Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid-Illinois Bancshares $129.89 million 4.21 $26.68 million $2.24 15.96 First Western Financial $61.05 million 1.66 $2.02 million N/A N/A

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid-Illinois Bancshares 21.57% 9.91% 1.16% First Western Financial 5.98% 3.74% 0.39%

Dividends

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Western Financial does not pay a dividend. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares beats First Western Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. The company also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses, as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company operates a network of 52 banking centers in 37 Illinois and Missouri communities. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Capital Management offers institutional investment management services; and acts as advisor of proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company serves entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals and their related philanthropic and business organizations through a network of boutique private trust bank offices in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, and California. First Western Financial, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

