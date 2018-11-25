Financial Comparison: Perion Network (PERI) and Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and Formula Systems (1985)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network -13.19% 11.26% 6.17% Formula Systems (1985) 1.83% 3.42% 1.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Perion Network and Formula Systems (1985), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 1 0 0 2.00 Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perion Network presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 147.25%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Perion Network is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perion Network and Formula Systems (1985)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $273.99 million 0.26 -$72.75 million $0.63 4.33 Formula Systems (1985) $1.36 billion 0.39 $10.35 million N/A N/A

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than Perion Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Formula Systems (1985) pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Perion Network does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats Perion Network on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. Its proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. The company's platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, it provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in one place. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. It also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers. In addition, the company offers life, pension, and annuities platforms/solutions, including Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; property and casualty/general insurance platforms/solutions, such as Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite; and reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens Reinsurance, Freedom Reinsurance System, and Universal Reinsurance System. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions that include eFreedom Annual Statement, PRO Financial General Ledger and Accounts Payable, Preferred Tax Enterprise Financial applications, Insurance Financial reporting, and Power2Play; Sapiens DECISION, a decision management platform; and technology-based solutions and digital insurance suites. Additionally, the company offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; vendor of software services and IT outsourcing software services; and professionals in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.