Financial Review: Arcosa (ACA) vs. Arts-Way Manufacturing (ARTW)

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) and Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Arcosa alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arcosa and Arts-Way Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcosa 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arts-Way Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcosa presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.47%. Given Arcosa’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Arts-Way Manufacturing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Arts-Way Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Arts-Way Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arcosa and Arts-Way Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcosa N/A N/A N/A Arts-Way Manufacturing -13.46% -17.06% -11.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcosa and Arts-Way Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcosa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arts-Way Manufacturing $20.72 million 0.47 -$1.63 million N/A N/A

Arcosa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arts-Way Manufacturing.

Summary

Arcosa beats Arts-Way Manufacturing on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcosa

There is no company description available for Arcosa Inc.

About Arts-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands. The Modular Buildings segment produces and sells swine buildings and complex containment research laboratories, as well as research facilities for academic research institutions, government research and diagnostic centers, public health institutions, and private research and pharmaceutical companies. The Tools segment offers standard single point brazed carbide tipped tools, and polycrystalline diamond and cubic boron nitride inserts and tools. The company markets and sells its products through independent farm equipment dealers, manufacturers' representatives, direct sales, and original equipment manufacturer sales channels. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Armstrong, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.