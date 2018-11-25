Financial Survey: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OIBRQ)

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 116.01% 148.57% 37.87% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial $7.45 billion 0.01 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $5.43 billion 2.32 $1.08 billion $3.31 11.63

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Volatility & Risk

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 1 0 0 0 1.00 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 1 7 0 2.88

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus target price of $60.14, suggesting a potential upside of 56.26%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is more favorable than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A beats Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and satellite radio services to satellite radios. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 32.7 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

