Financial Survey: PAR Technology (PAR) versus Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) and Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get PAR Technology alerts:

This table compares PAR Technology and Diebold Nixdorf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology -11.06% -1.74% -0.97% Diebold Nixdorf -11.68% -13.35% -0.84%

Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. PAR Technology does not pay a dividend. Diebold Nixdorf pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAR Technology and Diebold Nixdorf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology $232.60 million 1.24 -$3.38 million N/A N/A Diebold Nixdorf $4.61 billion 0.06 -$233.10 million $1.13 3.21

PAR Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diebold Nixdorf.

Risk & Volatility

PAR Technology has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diebold Nixdorf has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of PAR Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of PAR Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PAR Technology and Diebold Nixdorf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Diebold Nixdorf 1 4 1 0 2.00

Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 244.35%. Given Diebold Nixdorf’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diebold Nixdorf is more favorable than PAR Technology.

Summary

PAR Technology beats Diebold Nixdorf on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services. This segment's hardware offerings include POS terminals, tablets, kitchen systems utilizing printers and/or video monitors, and food safety monitoring and task management hardware products; and software offerings comprise front-of-store POS software applications, operations management software applications, and enterprise software applications for content management and business intelligence. This segment serves restaurants, grocery stores, and specialty retail outlets. The Government segment offers intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; systems engineering and evaluation; satellite and telecommunications; satellite operation, management, and maintenance; and management technology/systems services to the U.S. Department of Defense and federal agencies. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New Hartford, New York.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services. This segment offers services to ATMs, point of sale (POS) terminals, self-checkout systems (SCO), and other distributed assets. The Software segment provides front-end applications for consumer connection points; and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations, and integration. Its products include Vynamic Engage, a cloud-based software-as-a-service solution that enables a 360-degree view of customer behavior at various touchpoints; Vynamic Mobile Shopper, which offers mobile self-scanning capabilities through retail-hardened devices and consumer smartphones; and Vynamic Mobile Retail, a mobile scan and go application that includes personalization features of Vynamic Engage. The Systems segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation and kiosk technologies, and physical security solutions for banking customers; and modular, integrated, and mobile POS systems, as well as printers, scales, mobile scanners, banknote and coin processing systems, and self-checkout terminals and ordering kiosks for retail customers. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is based in North Canton, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.