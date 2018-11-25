Firecoin Trading 29.6% Higher Over Last Week (FIRE)

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Firecoin has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Firecoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC on major exchanges. Firecoin has a total market capitalization of $131,851.00 and $0.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Firecoin

Firecoin (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Firecoin Coin Trading

Firecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

