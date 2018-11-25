First Busey Co. (BUSE) Stake Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,658 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.39% of First Busey worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at $597,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 23.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 8.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 73,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 44.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on shares of First Busey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.89 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. First Busey had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $82.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

