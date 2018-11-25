First Merchants Corp Sells 246 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 544.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $312.32 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $264.53 and a 12-month high of $394.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/first-merchants-corp-sells-246-shares-of-boeing-co-ba.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.