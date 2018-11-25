First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.57 Million Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THG. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 20,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $140.00 target price on Hanover Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $131.44.

In other news, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,851,643.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

