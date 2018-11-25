First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.66 Million Position in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1,186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBTYK. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

