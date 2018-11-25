First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,152 Shares of Universal Display Co. (OLED)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Universal Display worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,583,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,653,000 after purchasing an additional 612,476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Universal Display by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,030 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 694,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,719,000 after purchasing an additional 109,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 600,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $88.07 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.70%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.82.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $970,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,016,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,241,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

