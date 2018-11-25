Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 3,556 Shares of IDEX Co. (IEX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 1,030 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $160,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,427.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $480,879.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

IEX stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.41. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $123.47 and a one year high of $157.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.94 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 3,556 Shares of IDEX Co. (IEX)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund-acquires-3556-shares-of-idex-co-iex.html.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.