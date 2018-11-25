Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,837,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.17.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.25. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

