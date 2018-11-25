Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Kellogg (K)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K opened at $61.74 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other Kellogg news, Chairman Steven A. Cahillane bought 17,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.63 per share, with a total value of $1,098,554.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $11,203,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,536,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund-grows-position-in-kellogg-k.html.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.