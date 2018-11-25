FLO Trading Down 37.3% This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, FLO has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $5,247.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00032354 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000797 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00001396 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 148,458,216 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.