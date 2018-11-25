Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.56. Fly Leasing reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.68 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fly Leasing from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

FLY opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Fly Leasing has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $15.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

