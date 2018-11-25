Fmr LLC Has $767.45 Million Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,650,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,857 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.14% of Integra Lifesciences worth $767,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 66,116.7% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $2,949,456.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,927.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara B. Hill bought 3,705 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $199,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,235.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IART opened at $53.10 on Friday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $365.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

