Fmr LLC Has $799.39 Million Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,288,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,059,613 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 9.23% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $799,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,156,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168,500 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $99.00 to $100.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

In related news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $967,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,157,280.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $97.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.15. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $256.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.19 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 22, 2018, we own or have an interest in 411 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,847 sites.

