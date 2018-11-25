Fmr LLC Has $941.37 Million Stake in Beigene Ltd (BGNE)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,466,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,072 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 10.17% of Beigene worth $941,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 105.2% during the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,959,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the second quarter valued at $33,377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the second quarter valued at $24,384,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 39.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,078 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 560.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.64.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total value of $508,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $4,808,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,387,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,150,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

BGNE stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.57.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 320.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

