Fmr LLC Sells 72,987 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,927,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,987 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Atlassian worth $858,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Atlassian by 27.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,257,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Atlassian by 354.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,149 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 319.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 915,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,018,000 after purchasing an additional 697,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,655,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,497,000 after purchasing an additional 471,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Atlassian by 152.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 396,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of TEAM opened at $73.20 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,045.71, a PEG ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

