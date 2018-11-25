Foot Locker (FL) Given a $64.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price objective on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FL. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Pivotal Research set a $64.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.91.

Foot Locker stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $355,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,621.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,220 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas now owns 12,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 21.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,352 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 24.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,573 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $113,606,000 after purchasing an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

