Foot Locker (FL) Shares Gap Up to $52.96

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.08, but opened at $52.96. Foot Locker shares last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 98638 shares changing hands.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,621.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Foot Locker by 5.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,220 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas lifted its position in Foot Locker by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas now owns 12,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Foot Locker by 21.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,352 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 24.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Foot Locker by 26.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,573 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $113,606,000 after acquiring an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

