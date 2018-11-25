Fortis Inc (FTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:FTS opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.16. Fortis has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Fortis by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,426,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,575,000 after buying an additional 1,845,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,290,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,819,000 after buying an additional 368,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Fortis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,246,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,577,000 after buying an additional 230,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fortis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 471,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 38,223 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

