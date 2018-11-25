Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.20 (Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Franklin Street Properties’ rating score has improved by 26.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Franklin Street Properties an industry rank of 149 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:FSP traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 92,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,278. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

