Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 843.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 504.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $85.60 and a 12 month high of $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 2,186,973 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.60 per share, for a total transaction of $209,074,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,396,236 shares of company stock worth $418,088,113. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $101.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

