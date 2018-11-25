Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Mesabi Trust (MSB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,839 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Mesabi Trust worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSB. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 30,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSB opened at $26.48 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 7th. The mining company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 231.66% and a net margin of 97.13%. The business had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

