Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 142,254 Shares of Energy Transfer Partners (ETP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,254 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer Partners were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 1,216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Energy Transfer Partners stock opened at $21.47 on Friday.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

