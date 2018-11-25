Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 5,963 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,866,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,054,609,000 after acquiring an additional 158,679 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Citigroup dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $343,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,500 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $75.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 47.75%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.9775 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/freestone-capital-holdings-llc-sells-5963-shares-of-magellan-midstream-partners-l-p-mmp.html.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.