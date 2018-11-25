Freicoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $117,212.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Freicoin has a market cap of $117,212.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000415 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000250 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000506 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,702,537 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

