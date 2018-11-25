Fuller, Smith & Turner (FSTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

LON:FSTA opened at GBX 930 ($12.15) on Friday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52-week low of GBX 889.26 ($11.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,124 ($14.69).

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, the company is involved in the brewing and distribution of beer, cider, wines, spirits, and soft drinks.

