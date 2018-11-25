FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $293,565.00 and $9,232.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00020978 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00065339 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000228 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

