Gainer (GNR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $306.00

Gainer (CURRENCY:GNR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Gainer has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Gainer has a market cap of $434,992.00 and $306.00 worth of Gainer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gainer coin can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00021131 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00037289 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009609 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006239 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00002266 BTC.

About Gainer

Gainer uses the hashing algorithm. Gainer’s total supply is 12,474,662 coins and its circulating supply is 10,491,828 coins. Gainer’s official Twitter account is @GainerCoin. Gainer’s official website is www.gainercoin.com.

Gainer Coin Trading

Gainer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gainer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gainer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gainer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

