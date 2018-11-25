GAP (GPS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at B. Riley

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of GAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GAP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.39.

NYSE GPS opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. GAP has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. GAP’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GAP by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,306,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,241,000 after acquiring an additional 168,980 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in GAP by 33.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,138 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in GAP by 8.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in GAP during the second quarter worth $3,024,000. Finally, Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in GAP during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

