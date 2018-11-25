GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) PT Set at €26.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.53 ($35.49).

Shares of G1A opened at €23.42 ($27.23) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 52 week high of €42.88 ($49.86).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

