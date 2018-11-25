General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $109,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $178.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $164.76 and a 52 week high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $509,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at $756,770.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $15,550,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares in the company, valued at $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $209.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

