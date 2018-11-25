General Electric (GE) Shares Bought by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in General Electric by 153.3% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Electric from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morningstar set a $15.70 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

In other news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,151. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

