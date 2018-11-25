George Weston (WN) Given New C$96.00 Price Target at Barclays

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from C$113.00 to C$96.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning.

WN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on George Weston from C$129.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on George Weston from C$119.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.15. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$89.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.08.

In other news, Director Robert Sawyer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$99.91 per share, with a total value of C$199,820.00. Also, insider Rashid Wasti bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$94.03 per share, with a total value of C$56,418.00. Insiders have purchased 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $280,893 in the last ninety days.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company's Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, flatbreads, rye bread, tortillas, doughnuts, cakes, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, food service distributors, and outlets.

