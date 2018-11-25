GFS Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE:KOF opened at $61.36 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a positive return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 50.92%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “GFS Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/gfs-advisors-llc-has-379000-position-in-coca-cola-femsa-s-a-b-de-c-v-kof.html.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.