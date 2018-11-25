Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) Position Lowered by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,920 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.73% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 47.2% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 62,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,894,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILT shares. TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers.

