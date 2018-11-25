Glacier Peak Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 29,000 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Glacier Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. TD Ameritrade makes up approximately 1.7% of Glacier Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 861.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 167,856 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 70,486 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,238,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,250,000 after acquiring an additional 753,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,231,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,515,000 after acquiring an additional 396,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This is a positive change from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

