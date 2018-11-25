Glacier Peak Capital LLC Cuts Position in Reading International, Inc. (RDI)

Glacier Peak Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,331 shares during the period. Glacier Peak Capital LLC’s holdings in Reading International were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Reading International in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Reading International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Reading International in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Reading International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 188,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Margaret Cotter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $54,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reading International in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reading International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reading International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Reading International stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $351.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.38. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. Reading International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reading International, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

