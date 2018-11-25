Glacier Peak Capital LLC Invests $4.23 Million in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Glacier Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 4.6% of Glacier Peak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 230,970 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,822,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $17,989,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $128,400.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,453 shares of company stock valued at $19,107,379. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $44.08 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

