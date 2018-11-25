Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLAD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. National Securities lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 41.00%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 92,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

