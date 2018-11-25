Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Receives $5.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price target on Gold Fields and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of GFI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,714. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of -1.31. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,460,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,292 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 31,183,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446,756 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 776.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,401,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671,640 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Gold Fields by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 13,469,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Gold Fields by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,281,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

