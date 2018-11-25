Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,736,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,631,807,000 after purchasing an additional 360,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,316,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,759,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,105,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,948,000 after purchasing an additional 103,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,738,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,097,000 after purchasing an additional 172,940 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 193,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $189.10 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $188.94 and a 12-month high of $275.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.46.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

