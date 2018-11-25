Golub Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Golub Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in AT&T by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $29.36 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

