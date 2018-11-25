Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Position Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,868 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 61,048 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $913,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 463,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.73. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

